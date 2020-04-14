Home

Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
David G. Quinn Obituary
David G. Quinn, age 85, passed away good Friday evening, April 10, 2020. He was at home in Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake, Illinois. A graduate of the University of Iowa and the Harvard Business School, David had spent his business life involved in the design and manufacture of medical devices, many of which were patented. He formed his own company, Radius International, Inc., in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn Quinn, his daughter, Jennifer Sarah Quinn, and his grandson, Mark Allan Ingersoll and Mark's wife Tracy. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jean Franz and his son, David Sullivan Quinn. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information log onto www.strangfuneral.org or call (847)-223-8122
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 14, 2020
