David Gladstone Ernstmeyer, 67, of Zion, born Jan. 4, 1952, in Waukegan, went home to be with the Lord July 8, 2019, at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. Survived by his loving mother, Donna Sayle; half-brothers, Bob, Mark, Jim and Jeff Ernstmeyer; aunts, Betty Stried, Jane Stried and Carol Ernstmeyer; cousins, William, Robert, Debbie and James Stried. David was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ernstmeyer; step-father, William Sayle, and step-sister, Maureen Austin. A graveside service and interment will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019, 11am, at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd., Zion. You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 10, 2019