David Hamazasp Ohanian
David Hamazasp Ohanian, 68, of Northbrook formerly of Gurnee passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Evanston Hospital.

He was born July 23, 1951 in Waukegan and was a lifelong area resident.

David was an active member of St. George Armenian Church in Waukegan where he served as a deacon for many years.

He was a member of Alano Club, Masonic Lodge, loved bicycling, fishing, bowling and jazz music.

David was always serving and helping others before himself, even after he passed away he gave as an organ donor.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa M. Cooney of Northbrook; daughters, Emilie (David) McDowell of Bloomington, Illinois, Elizabeth Ohanian of Antioch; brother-in-law, Jerry (Tina Ellloian) Gibbs of Waukegan; nephew, Chris Gibbs of Waukegan and niece, Anne Wills of Phoenix, Arizona.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alice (nee Chookaszian) Ohanian and sister, Ruth Ann Gibbs.

Funeral services will be private on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. George Armenian Church 1015 N. McAree Rd. Waukegan. Interment will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago will be private. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan.

A celebration of David's life will also be held at a later date to be determined.

Donations in his memory my be made to St. George Armenian Church or the Leukemia Research Foundation www.allbloodcancers.org.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
St. George Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
