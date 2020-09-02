David L. Mitchell, 80, of Burlington Wisconsin, fell asleep in death on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Los Angeles, California on June 26, 1940, Dave was the son of Phil and Helen (née Worth) Mitchell. His early life was spent in the Antioch, Illinois area where he graduated from Antioch High School. After high school, on July 18, 1959, he married Marjory Ann (née Nowicki), mother of Alison and Laura. Marjory fell asleep in death January 9, 1981 at the too young age of 39. On December 11, 1982 he married Joanne (née Lewandowski) and became the father to Shawn, Ryan, and Dustin Cogdill.
Dave worked at Com Ed (Exelon) for forty years. After retiring from Com Ed he drove a school bus part time for Antioch School district 34 for the next twelve years. Moving in 2014 to the Burlington WI area.
Dave loved his secular work but having been baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 8, 1957 he had an even greater love for the truths of the Bible. He was a member of the Antioch Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and served as an elder in the congregation for decades. Behind his mildly reserved exterior was a person who deeply cared about people which moved him to boldly share the Bible's positive message with others. He maintained hope that there will come a day under God's kingdom, which so many people pray for, when there will be no more tears or pain and even death will be done away with. Dave is lovingly remembered for his kindness and genuine interest in others. He freely gave of himself on behalf of many which contributed to his happiness in life. His life course will have a lasting beneficial effect on all the lives he touched. We will forever be indebted to him for the insight he brought into our lives and his example of a positive steady spirit. Not to be forgotten was his sage advice that a bowl of ice cream makes any day brighter ~~ especially if it is Breyer's Natural Vanilla.
David is survived by Joanne, his wife of 37 years; children Alison (James) Kofron, Laura (William) North, Shawn (Edie) Cogdill, Ryan (Jenny) Cogdill, Dustin (Heidi) Cogdill; 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phil Mitchell Jr., William (Janet) Mitchell, Robert (Jean) Mitchell and Kathleen Hendrickson, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife, sister-in-law Peggy Mitchell and brother-in-law Larry Hendrickson.
Many heartfelt thanks go out to the Burlington and Antioch congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses for their loving support during this time with special thanks to the Antioch congregation for years of unfailing encouragement, love and spiritual comfort. We would also like to thank Dave's team from Aurora at Home Hospice who took such great care of him and the family.
Virtual memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 3 P.M.CT
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Worldwide Work of Jehovah's witnesses at JW.Org
