|
|
David McNeal, 67 of Zion passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, IL.Visitation will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Services will be on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Dr. Rev. Gerald Wilcoxon will officiate.For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.comWarren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2019