Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
David McNeal, 67 of Zion passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, IL.Visitation will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. Services will be on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Dr. Rev. Gerald Wilcoxon will officiate.For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.comWarren Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
