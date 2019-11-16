Home

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
David Medrey Clark Jr.

David Medrey Clark Jr.
Mt. Pleasant, WI – David Medrey Clark Jr., age 45, transitioned from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019. A Celebration of David's Life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:00pm, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, Wisconsin. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
