David S. Turkowski, 73, of San Jose, CA, formerly of North Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1945 in Waukegan, IL to Stanley J. and Adeline (née Kocal) Turkowski.



He attended North Chicago HS and the University of IL at Urbana-Champaign. He's a former parishioner of Queen of Peace Church in North Chicago. He enjoyed teaching and was a loving caregiver to several family members.



David is survived by his brother, Robert Turkowski of San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will begin at 10:30am followed by a service at 11am on Saturday, June 29 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL. Interment follows service at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the in memory of David are welcome. Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 26 to June 27, 2019