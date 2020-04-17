Home

David Urban Stepzinski


1947 - 2020
David Urban Stepzinski Obituary
David Urban Stepzinski, 73, passed away with his wife, Linda B. Stepzinski, and daughter, Davalyn L. Stepzinski, by his side this past Saturday, April 11th, 2020 due to complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

David was born in Peoria, Illinois on Tuesday, February 11th, 1947 to parents Urban "Bud" and Dorothy Mae Stepzinski.

David will be remembered for his loving dedication to his family, his sometimes bewildering sense of humor, and his overflowing bookshelves. As a mostly reserved child, he shocked his family by choosing to support the San Francisco Giants over the family favorite, the Chicago Cubs, for his whole life. From comic books to mysteries, he was always the avid reader and enjoyed collecting books from his favorite authors and taking trips to the local library in search of others. For the majority of his life, David worked in finance, but his real passion was history, which he loved to share with family and friends in small doses. One of his favorite family activities was watching movies, whether seeing new ones or old ones, particularly musicals, westerns, and animations. Whenever you had trouble reaching him, you need only search his garden - he was often engrossed in one of his projects and would work until sunset given the opportunity. While he is happily at peace after almost two years of battling AML, he will be greatly missed by many.

David is survived by his wife, Linda and his daughter, Davalyn; brother, James (Kathy) Stepzinski; nephews, Jason Stepzinski and Justin Stepzinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Dorothy Stepzinski.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org) or the National Parks Conservation Association (www.npca.org).
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
