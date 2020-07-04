David William White, 48, of Butte, Montana, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. David was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on August 28, 1971, a son of the late Harry Ernest White. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Ann White and step-father, Robert White of Inman, South Carolina.
David is also survived by a brother, Andrew White and his wife, Carrie, of Moore, South Carolina; a sister, Atchariya Balzano and her husband, Michael, of North Branford, Connecticut; two nieces, Emily White and Tiffany Balzano; two nephews, Carson White and Danny Balzano; an aunt, Judy Blagg of Wisconsin and several cousins from Illinois.
David received a bachelor degree from Emory Riddle University and a master's degree from Montana Tech. Mr. White was a proud United States Navy veteran. He was also an accomplished wrestler, winning an AAU National Championship, among many high school, collegiate and US Navy wins. He is on the US Navy's Wall of Fame for his wrestling accolades. David was so much a people person, so fun-loving, kind hearted and always had a smile. Our family would like to thank family and his many friends who posted funny and great thoughts about David. He was so deeply loved, we will forever miss him for our world will never be the same.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, Inman, South Carolina, 29349. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the funeral home, conducted by, Rev. Mitch Crow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save The Brave Foundation www.savethebrave.org
.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematorywww.seawright-funeralhome.com