Davis Michael Yarbrough
1993 - 2020
Davis Michael Yarbrough, 26, of Beach Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 4th in Gurnee. A private visitation and funeral service will be held. Davis was born in Beach Park to Jeffrey and Lynelle Yarbrough on October 7th, 1993. He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School and received his B.S. in Computer Science from U.W. Parkside. Davis was most recently employed by The Mather Group in Chicago. Davis will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, methodical approach to problem solving, and ability to master any skill he set his sights on, whether it was solving a Rubik's cube behind his back in under sixty seconds or showing off a complex magic trick. He was a consummate musician who played trombone, guitar, and piano. Davis expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his life from his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Davis is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Donald Ower and Leroy Yarbrough, and his brother, Elias Yarbrough. He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Lynelle Yarbrough, his older brother, Ben Yarbrough, his grandmothers, Genevra Ower and Rachel Yarbrough, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other dear friends. Davis's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the family, friends, and medical professionals who have supported them throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Save-A-Pet Illinois in Davis's honor. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Davis was a fantastic intern. I'm glad I got to know him. He was a hard worker, and he figured out a lot of programming that is still benefiting us today. Jeff - My prayers are with you and family.
Shari Martin
Coworker
