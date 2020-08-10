Davis Michael Yarbrough, 26, of Beach Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 4th in Gurnee. A private visitation and funeral service will be held. Davis was born in Beach Park to Jeffrey and Lynelle Yarbrough on October 7th, 1993. He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School and received his B.S. in Computer Science from U.W. Parkside. Davis was most recently employed by The Mather Group in Chicago. Davis will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, methodical approach to problem solving, and ability to master any skill he set his sights on, whether it was solving a Rubik's cube behind his back in under sixty seconds or showing off a complex magic trick. He was a consummate musician who played trombone, guitar, and piano. Davis expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his life from his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. Davis is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Donald Ower and Leroy Yarbrough, and his brother, Elias Yarbrough. He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Lynelle Yarbrough, his older brother, Ben Yarbrough, his grandmothers, Genevra Ower and Rachel Yarbrough, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other dear friends. Davis's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the family, friends, and medical professionals who have supported them throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or Save-A-Pet Illinois in Davis's honor. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
