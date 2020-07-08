Dawn Michelle Daubs (nee Francart), 55, recently of Beloit, WI, and previously of McHenry, IL passed away on June 22, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, WI from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle accident. She was born January 3, 1965 in Waukegan, IL to Sandra J Francart (nee Taylor) and Herbert J Francart, Sr.Dawn was most recently employed at Kuehne & Nagel in Elk Grove Village. Most of her previous jobs involved her communication skills and working with clients and customers. She was organized, able to add to her knowledge base quickly, and easily took on any skills needed for a job. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren, Alana and Josiah and was looking forward to a third grandchild, who will be born January 2021. Dawn made friends easily and often considered them family. She was a blessing to many and will be missed. Some of her pleasures included motorcycles and music. She also had a strong faith in God and knew the scriptures well.Dawn was recently preceded in death by her Father, Herbert J Francart, Sr., and Mother, Sandra J Francart. Survivors include her son, Samuel (Emilee) Echevarria from her 1st marriage to Louis Echevarria, Ethan Francart who is the son of Michael Kamajian and raised by 2nd husband, Dale Daubs. She is also remembered with love by her current partner, Keith Lasher. Other relatives who will hold her dear in their hearts are her brother, Herbert (Sherry) Francart, Jr.; sister, Teresa Francart; niece, Alana Echevarria; nephew, Josiah Echevarria; and many other family and friends.Dawn's visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085. For more information please call, 847-623-3730.