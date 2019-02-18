|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Leahy-Young, age 61, of Kenosha, died on Friday, February 15, 2019.Born in Atchison, Kansas, on March 1, 1957; she was the daughter of the late Marvin Alexander and Joyce Reeves. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jeffery; children, Kristine (Allan) Kuta, Shannon Leahy, Ricky (Angie) Davis, Anthony Davis, Jeffery Grier, James (Savannah) Young and Joshua Young, and 9 grandchildren along with two brothers and a sister. Along with her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by two brothers.Funeral Services honoring Debbie's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A visitation for Debbie will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 18, 2019