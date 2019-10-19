|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Deborah (Debbie) Whitson, age 67, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She left us while surrounded by her family on October 16, 2019.
She was born April 17, 1952 to the late Truman and Rose Andrews in Waukegan, IL She married the loved of her life, Steven Whitson, in August of 1974 with whom she recently celebrated her 45th wedding anniversary. Debbie and Steve were longtime residents of Waukegan, where they built a wonderful life raising their family and creating lifelong friendships. They relocated to Grayslake in 2016 to be closer to family.
She loved reading, dining out, spoiling and caring for her grandchildren, spending time at her riverhouse, and treating her beloved family to wonderful and memorable vacations. Family was everything to Debbie.
Debbie retired from Abbott Laboratories in 2007, where she made many friends with her generous heart and sense of humor.
Debbie is survived by her husband Steve, son Matt (Jen) Whitson, daughter Tara (Brian) Brinkley, cherished grandchildren Kyra, Miles, Natalie, Cecilia, and Graham, sister Gloria Stripe, brothers Jerry Andrews and Buddy (Terry) Andrews, family friend Dawn Biglow, and many beloved friends, in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rose and Truman Andrews, and her sister-in-law Linda Andrews.
A special thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Cancer Center.
Visitation will be on Tuesday October 22, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee, with a celebration of her life taking place between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or Animal Education and Rescue, Libertyville IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019