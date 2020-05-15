Debra Jean Gregory
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Jean Gregory, 62, of Russell, IL, passed away May 9, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Debra was born July 5, 1957 in Macedonia, IL. She was married to the love of her life, Richard Dennis Gregory in Waukegan, IL. She was a loving, caring mother and grandma. She enjoyed spending her time with family, baking, cooking, taking long walks, and shopping. She enjoyed chatting with friends over a cup of coffee. Debra is survived by her loving children, Kevin Winemiller, Dennis Gregory, Christine Gregory, and Steffany Gregory; her grandchildren, Anthony Cowart, Rosalyn Cowart, Raegan Cowart, Conor Gregory, Marcus Copeland, Collin Poulos, and Ares Pollit; her nieces, Michelle Winemiller & April Savage; and her nephew, Christopher M. Winemiller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dennis Gregory; her father, Evan Winemiller; and her brothers, Randy and Michael Winemiller. Services at this time will be private for the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved