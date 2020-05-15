Debra Jean Gregory, 62, of Russell, IL, passed away May 9, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Debra was born July 5, 1957 in Macedonia, IL. She was married to the love of her life, Richard Dennis Gregory in Waukegan, IL. She was a loving, caring mother and grandma. She enjoyed spending her time with family, baking, cooking, taking long walks, and shopping. She enjoyed chatting with friends over a cup of coffee. Debra is survived by her loving children, Kevin Winemiller, Dennis Gregory, Christine Gregory, and Steffany Gregory; her grandchildren, Anthony Cowart, Rosalyn Cowart, Raegan Cowart, Conor Gregory, Marcus Copeland, Collin Poulos, and Ares Pollit; her nieces, Michelle Winemiller & April Savage; and her nephew, Christopher M. Winemiller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dennis Gregory; her father, Evan Winemiller; and her brothers, Randy and Michael Winemiller. Services at this time will be private for the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Sun on May 15, 2020.