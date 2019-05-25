Born at the Lying-in Hospital in Chicago (University of Chicago) to Murielle Weinberg Bernstein and Irving Bernstein, the family moved to 576 Melody Lane in Highland Park when Deirdre was very young. Deirdre attended Ravinia School and Highland Park High School, graduating in 1970. After that, she excelled academically for two years while at Boston University, although she never felt comfortable being so far from home there. Deirdre then attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison for about two years. She was a very bright and creative person who enjoyed drawing, painting and sculpture. For a time, she made beaded jewelry which she sold through various shops and on her own. Deirdre relished acting, story-telling, chatting with people from all walks of life, and she was a good writer. Deirdre enjoyed life, in general, and was very fond of the many cats that she had throughout her life, as well as being proud of her relationship with a squirrel that would eat out of her hand. She enjoyed visiting the parks and beaches of the Highland Park area, and was a frequent guest at various restaurants in this area. Deirdre was very proud of her heritage and of being a Highland Park native. Ms. Brent was very close to her mother, who died in 2006. Her father died many years ago. She left behind a sister, Stephanie, and two close long-time friends, John McNulty and Bill Arndt. Deirdre was buried in Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on February 25, 2019. She is sorely missed by her friends and family members who could see with their hearts. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 25, 2019