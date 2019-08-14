|
|
age 43 of Waukegan, IL affectionately known as "Meat" & "Midget" was born October 26, 1975 in Waukegan to Melvin and Mary Gordon. Demetrius departed this earthly life peacefully in his sleep and transitioned into a new life on August 3, 2019 at home.
He attended Waukegan High School,West Campus, class of 1994. Demetrius was a very loving, kind and giving person. He enjoyed watching "Martin", spending time with his family, fishing, entertainment, concerts, comedy shows, and traveling.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children Demetrius Gordon Jr of Zion, IL and Denetrius Gordon (Angela Swanigan) of Arkansas; Aujualee Gordon and Charles Gordon (Charzetta Bridgemon) of Lindenhurst, IL; Demetray Gordon (Latoya Flores) of Georgia; Demia Gordon (Mary Cobb) of Georgia; and Kara Merritt (Amanda Merritt) of Gurnee, IL; Granddaughter Zaamairah Gordon of Zion, IL; Bonus children, De'Shaunni Robinson of Alabama; Keonna Epps (Deonna Sims) of Kenosha, WI; and Kaylise Merritt of Gurnee, IL; Goddaughters Mae Summerbliss DeAnda of Zion, IL and De'Shaunay Twymon of Hampton, GA. Father Melvin Gordon I of Zion, IL. His sisters and brothers, Annette (Ernest) Gordon Colvin of Lakemoor, IL; Melvin (Carmelita) Gordon II of San Diego, CA; La'Royce Gordon of Waukegan, IL; Sincereuray Gordon of Zion, IL; Tracy Gordon of Waukegan, IL; James Gordon of Waukegan, IL; and Latoya Gordon of Zion, IL. Levin Gordon of Woodridge, IL; Denise Gordon of Redding, CA; Tasha (Michael) Negron of Clarksville, TN; Shawntae Craig of Kenosha, WI; Ulysses (Deidra) Craig of Gurnee, IL; Lavell Craig; Darnell Craig; Ja'Cory Benjamin; Marcus Benjamin; Michael Gordon, Melvin Gordon, and Marvin Gordon; and Quincy Gordon; Shaquita Gordon and Aisha Gordon all of Kenosha, WI; Shontele (Devin) Sanchez; and River Gordon of Chicago, IL. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.
Demetrius was preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou (Greer) Gordon, paternal grandparents Steve Gordon Sr. and Velma Lee Gordon; Maternal Grandmother Estella (Williams) Smith, and Sister Esther Mae Gordon.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL. Lying in State Friday, August 16, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church Lake Forest, 100 N. Waukegan Rd., (Rts. 43 & 60) Lake Forest, IL until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment following at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Rd., North Chicago, IL. Funeral services under the direction of Allen M. Jordan and Irving R. Symonds III for info please call the funeral home at 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019