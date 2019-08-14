Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church Lake Forest
100 N. Waukegan Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Lake Forest
100 N. Waukegan Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEMETRIUS GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEMETRIUS LADELL GORDON


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEMETRIUS LADELL GORDON Obituary
age 43 of Waukegan, IL affectionately known as "Meat" & "Midget" was born October 26, 1975 in Waukegan to Melvin and Mary Gordon.  Demetrius departed this earthly life peacefully in his sleep and transitioned into a new life on August 3, 2019 at home.   

He attended Waukegan High School,West Campus, class of 1994.  Demetrius was a very loving, kind and giving person.  He enjoyed watching "Martin", spending time with his family, fishing, entertainment, concerts, comedy shows, and traveling.   

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children Demetrius Gordon Jr of Zion, IL and Denetrius Gordon (Angela Swanigan) of Arkansas; Aujualee Gordon and Charles Gordon (Charzetta Bridgemon) of Lindenhurst, IL; Demetray Gordon (Latoya Flores) of Georgia; Demia Gordon (Mary Cobb) of Georgia; and Kara Merritt (Amanda Merritt) of Gurnee, IL; Granddaughter Zaamairah Gordon of Zion, IL; Bonus children, De'Shaunni Robinson of Alabama; Keonna Epps (Deonna Sims) of Kenosha, WI; and Kaylise Merritt of Gurnee, IL; Goddaughters Mae Summerbliss DeAnda of Zion, IL and De'Shaunay Twymon of Hampton, GA.  Father Melvin Gordon I of Zion, IL.  His sisters and brothers, Annette (Ernest) Gordon Colvin of Lakemoor, IL; Melvin (Carmelita) Gordon II of San Diego, CA; La'Royce Gordon of Waukegan, IL; Sincereuray Gordon of Zion, IL; Tracy Gordon of Waukegan, IL; James Gordon of Waukegan, IL; and Latoya Gordon of Zion, IL.  Levin Gordon of Woodridge, IL; Denise Gordon of Redding, CA; Tasha (Michael) Negron of Clarksville, TN; Shawntae Craig of Kenosha, WI; Ulysses (Deidra) Craig of Gurnee, IL; Lavell Craig; Darnell Craig; Ja'Cory Benjamin; Marcus Benjamin; Michael Gordon, Melvin Gordon, and Marvin Gordon; and Quincy Gordon; Shaquita Gordon and Aisha Gordon all of Kenosha, WI; Shontele (Devin) Sanchez; and River Gordon of Chicago, IL.  A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.  

Demetrius was preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou (Greer) Gordon, paternal grandparents Steve Gordon Sr. and Velma Lee Gordon; Maternal Grandmother Estella (Williams) Smith, and Sister Esther Mae Gordon. 

Friends may call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood, IL. Lying in State Friday, August 16, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church Lake Forest, 100 N. Waukegan Rd., (Rts. 43 & 60) Lake Forest, IL until funeral service at 11:00 a.m.  Entombment following at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Rd., North Chicago, IL.  Funeral services under the direction of Allen M. Jordan and Irving R. Symonds III for info please call the funeral home at 847-432-3878
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEMETRIUS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now