|
|
Dennis Don Hollingsworth passed away on April 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Waukegan, IL. He went to grade school in Ottumwa, Iowa where he was an Altar Boy at his Catholic Parish. Dennis joined the U.S. Navy at an early age and then went on to retire from Johnson Motors with thirty years of service. He thought he would enjoy his relaxing retirement, but his next full-time job was right around the corner. He became Grandpa to his granddaughter, Gaby. He later volunteered as a Watchdog at Greenwood School in Waukegan during her grade school years and became 'Grandpa' to all.
Surviving are his wife of fifty years; Rita, his daughter; Cynthia (Charles) Brown; daughter; Denise (Robert) Popp, and granddaughter; Gabrielle Silva, his best bud, as their matching tattoos reflected.
He was preceded in death by his infant son; Joseph Bryon, and his parents; Caroline Perkins and Chester Hollingsworth.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be no visitation and a Requiem Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Vista East Medical Center, Northwestern Lake Forest and Condell Hospitals, The Pavilion of Waukegan and Manor Care Health Services of Libertyville, PrimeCare Physicians, and Vista and Solaris Home Health for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice Care for making his final journey home so endearing and comfortable for him and his family. Arrangements entrusted to Bradley Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020