Dennis Lee Murtha Jr.
Dennis Lee Murtha, Jr, 81 years old of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois passed away Tuesday, September 8th. He was a long-time resident of the area graduating from Waukegan High School and employed at Outboard Marine Corporation (OMC) straight out of high school and for many decades. He worked later for Volvo Penta in Chesapeake, VA where he and his wife made many friends. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Judy Murtha and his 3 children Kelly (Jeff) Pendergrass of Fuquay Varina, NC, Tracy Murtha Kruse of Wadsworth and Eric Murtha of Minneapolis. He was very proud of his 6 grandchildren Sydney, Quinn, Lily, Jack, Ian and Kellen. He also is survived by his sisters Diane Zickus and Linda Sack. Preceding him in death were his parents Dennis Lee Murtha, Sr and Helen Stelzer, his brother Michael Murtha and sister Barbara Stice. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who were as much friends as family. We will all miss his grilled cheeseburgers, his love of family and his care of his lawn and local wild birds. We are grateful for his example of caring so well for the family he has raised. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Northern Illinois Foodbank. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
