Dennis Shauer, 87, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2020.
He was born January 29, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was a long time area resident.
Dennis was a member of St. Dismas Parish and deeply loved God and his family.
He was a member of St. Dismas Men's Club (St. Josephs), Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Active as a lector readers at St. Dismas parish, taught CCD, cooked chicken at Benet Lake picnic for many years, took first place twice in the chili cookoff at St. Dismas.
Dennis served in the United States Army and retired as a meat cutter at Jewel.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Debra), Therese (Chris), Katie (Mario), Mike (Renne), Maggie (Brent), Erich (Peggy); 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shauer; daughter Mary Clara; Sisters, Doreen Tolosko and Sally Davis.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville.
