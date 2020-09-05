1/1
Dennis Shauer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Shauer, 87, of Waukegan passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2020.

He was born January 29, 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was a long time area resident.

Dennis was a member of St. Dismas Parish and deeply loved God and his family.

He was a member of St. Dismas Men's Club (St. Josephs), Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Active as a lector readers at St. Dismas parish, taught CCD, cooked chicken at Benet Lake picnic for many years, took first place twice in the chili cookoff at St. Dismas.

Dennis served in the United States Army and retired as a meat cutter at Jewel.

He is survived by his children, Mark (Debra), Therese (Chris), Katie (Mario), Mike (Renne), Maggie (Brent), Erich (Peggy); 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Shauer; daughter Mary Clara; Sisters, Doreen Tolosko and Sally Davis.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson & Patch Funeral Home
408 North Sheridan Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
(847) 623-0495
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved