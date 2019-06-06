Lake County News Sun Obituaries
Dewatha Greathouse, 100, of Waukegan, IL passed away on June 1, 2019 at home.She was born July 4, 1918 in Johnson City, TN.Dewatha is survived by a daughter, 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mother Greathouse was a very loving Christian woman who was loved by many and now rests until Jesus returns. While she has left this earthly life, she will not be forgotten.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Mt. Sinai Institutional Baptist Church, 2401 Argonne Drive, North Chicago, IL. Pastor Gerald Wilcoxon, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. 847 662 3553 please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on June 6, 2019
