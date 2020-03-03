|
Dewey Burke of Gurnee, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 26, 2020, at the age of 79 at Advocate Condell Memorial Hospital.
Dewey is survived by his wife, Christine; his children, Gloria (Frank) Skradski and James (Pennie) Burke; his sister, Eileen Rosseter; and his grandchildren, Nicholas Skradski and Taylore, Branden, Conner and Dylan Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mattie Burke; and his siblings, Albert Jr, Earl, Herbert, Ray and Ralph Burke, Emma Hatfield and Geraldine Ison.
Dewey was born in Taylorville, WV, on March 26, 1940, to Albert and Mattie Burke. He was married to the love of his life, Christine, for 61 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; and his love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was the VP of Manufacturing at Payson Casters for 43 years and retired in 2006. Dewey was one of the original organizers of Gurnee Boys Baseball and coached little league teams during the 1970's and 1980's. He also coached little league football as part of the Gagewood and Warren Township Packers more than 15 years after his son left the program. He was an avid gardener and planted a large garden with a variety of vegetables each year, including 70-80 tomato plants. He was always helping others; whether it be a neighbor, friend, family or stranger in need.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-8 PM and Thursday, March 5th from 10-11am at Marsh Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL . Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11AM, at Marsh Funeral Home. Interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Libertyville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of his wife, Christine, who continues to battle this awful disease.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 3, 2020