Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Lieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana M. Lieber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana M. Lieber Obituary
Diana M. Lieber, 76, of Beach Park, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on December 31, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1943, to Charles and Margaret Leiber in Meriden, CT. Diana was ordained into the ministry and served the Lord for many years in Africa and India, as well as a Christian Camp (Pilgrim Camp) in the Adirondack Mountains. She was a member of the Faith Missionary Church and later, the Zion Faith Homes. Diana was also a registered nurse who loved helping people and rescuing animals. Diana moved to Illinois in 1981 and wored as a nurse at Vista East Hospital and at Crown Manor Nursing Home. After she retired, she became a nanny to two young boys that she loved as her own, Max and Tate. Diana is survived by her sisters, Bonita Fox and Cheri Moore of FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her special friends, Marie Hofflander, Lisa Heibner and Sue-An Carey; and her beloved dogs Bella and Rain. She was preceded in death by her parents. A special thank you goes out to the Van Dusen family and to STAR Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diana's memory to the Zion Faith Homes, 2820 Eshcol Ave, Zion, IL 60099. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -