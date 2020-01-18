|
|
Diana M. Lieber, 76, of Beach Park, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on December 31, 2019. She was born on November 27, 1943, to Charles and Margaret Leiber in Meriden, CT. Diana was ordained into the ministry and served the Lord for many years in Africa and India, as well as a Christian Camp (Pilgrim Camp) in the Adirondack Mountains. She was a member of the Faith Missionary Church and later, the Zion Faith Homes. Diana was also a registered nurse who loved helping people and rescuing animals. Diana moved to Illinois in 1981 and wored as a nurse at Vista East Hospital and at Crown Manor Nursing Home. After she retired, she became a nanny to two young boys that she loved as her own, Max and Tate. Diana is survived by her sisters, Bonita Fox and Cheri Moore of FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her special friends, Marie Hofflander, Lisa Heibner and Sue-An Carey; and her beloved dogs Bella and Rain. She was preceded in death by her parents. A special thank you goes out to the Van Dusen family and to STAR Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diana's memory to the Zion Faith Homes, 2820 Eshcol Ave, Zion, IL 60099. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020