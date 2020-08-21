Diane Carol Wendricks "Lady Di", "Mommia", Age 65 passed 8/18/20 at home in Wadsworth, IL. Family and friends were by her side to comfort her after a 13 year battle with breast cancer. Diane was the second child born to Sheldon and Constance Lovinger in Waukegan, IL. She grew up in Waukegan, IL until 1988 and then moved to Wadsworth, IL to live in the country. Diane was a real estate broker for 30+ years, worked at Wendricks White Plumbing and ran the Law office of Barry Boches.
She was always fiercely independent and determined to do things her way. She was very smart and good with numbers. She could also be stubborn and demanding, but you always knew where you stood with her. She loved spontaneity and was often taking a road trip or remodeling a room at the drop of a hat. She loved to travel and you never knew where to find her; she could be anywhere in the US, Palm Springs, CA, Lake Havasu City, AZ, Philadelphia, Daytona Bike Week, Amsterdam, Colombia or even camping. A great baker, gardener and professional shopper. Loved riding her Harley but never rode bitch. Snowmobiling adventures with the Ron & Brian's Suzuki crew. She had an appreciation for antiques and acquired quite the collection herself.
She was incredible at recalling memories about anything and everything. Many were created at her legendary bonfires in the backyard. Known for her chocolate chip cookies, her grandmothers' butter bundt cake and cheesecakes. Spoiling her grandkids with Emily was a daily priority, their smiles and milestones encouraged her to keep fighting. A very proud supporter of her son Mike's racing career, Diane created friendships around the country and continued to maintain those relationships over the years. If she wasn't there to watch the checkered flag fly she would make it a point to ask how everyone finished. Favorite color, CHROME, but Tie-Dye was a close 2nd and diamonds were this girl's best friend. Favorite sayings, "you're annoying me" & "it's 420".
She was the crazy, wild and fun aunt to Benjamin, Tommy, Jessica, Joshua, and Rachel and the Greatest Aunt Lady Di to Cayla, Layla and Levi. Although divorced her husband Mike Wendricks was beside her until the end. She is survived by her children: Mike Wendricks, Erin Wells and Jason Diesner. Grand Children: Madison, Mason and Max Wendricks and daughter in law Emily Petrusky. Siblings Marcia Battista and Jeffrey Lovinger.
In lieu of flower arrangements, we are collecting perennial plants or seeds from your gardens to plant in our gardens as cheerful reminders of Diane's love of gardening and flowers.
We invite you to celebrate her life by attending her burial and gathering to immediately follow.
Millburn Cemetery: 18550 W. Millburn Rd, Old Mill Creek, IL 60083, Saturday, August 22nd 2020 at 2pm.
