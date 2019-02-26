Dianne Vega, 66, of Tonica, IL, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed away on February 22, 2019 in Rochester, MN, while surrounded by her family. "My Loving wife, my angel has spread her wings and will forever watch over us from the heavens above. She will be truly missed by all. We will never forget you, rest in peace my love." - Papi. Dianne was born October 27, 1952 in Waukegan, IL. She was a loving and caring person and her family meant everything to her. Dianne is survived by her loving husband, William; children, Regina (Juan) Diaz of Waukegan, James (Calandra) Russo of Waukegan, and Isela (Honey Som) Vega of Waukegan; grandchildren, Erin Diaz, John Diaz, Abby Russo, Jimmy Russo, Nelson Mendez, Anthony Mendez, and Isaac Mendez; great-grandson, Shia Mendez; sisters, Bonnie Lepisto of Waukegan, and Brenda (Gary) Eberhardt of Antioch, IL. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ronald and Helen Lepisto; and an infant son. First visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3350 North Delany Road, Waukegan, IL. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dennis Kelly, officiating. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019