Dolores J. Rosenlof, 83, entered eternal life on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Loving mom, grandma, and great-grandma, Dolores was born in Waukegan, Illinois, where she lived most of her life before moving to Collierville, Tennessee in 2003. The heart of her family, Dolores was always a model of strength, humor and love. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Rosenlof Sr., brother Norbert Worth, sister Mary Beilin, and parents George and Elizabeth Worth. She leaves behind three children: Raeleen (Michael) Roberts of Germantown, TN, Robert (Susan) Rosenlof Jr. of Edgerton, WI, and Rhea (Jeffrey) Dever of Marquette, "MI; grandchildren Laurel, Kristie, Jeremy, Megan, Mitchell, and Maxwell; great-grandchildren Savannah, Reagan, and Payton, and many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Apostles. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Church of the Holy Apostles, 1380 Wolf River Blvd., Collierville, TN, 38017. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 12, 2019