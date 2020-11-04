Dolores "Dee" Padilla Perez died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on October 29, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1934 and was raised in Lake County, Illinois. For 66 years, she was married to the love of her life, Martin. To this union, 5 children were born: Angela, Amelia (Charles) Pryor, Anthony, Andrew and Annette and one granddaughter, Tash, but also mom and grandma to many. She was an original parishioner of Our Lady of Humility. An avid gardener, sports fan and world traveler making many lasting friendships along the way. Snowbirds for over 20 years in Tucson where she picked up her love for knitting and crocheting again. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Elodia Padilla; son, Andrew; brothers Rudy and Eddie. Survived by her brother, Joseph; sister, Helen (Frank) Calderon; sister-in-law, Raquel Blea. Others who will miss the love of Dee, include many nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and many friends. A heartfelt thank you to the special angels of Star Hospice. Memorial services to be held at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois on November 5 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm with a service at 5:00 pm. Interment will be at a later date. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
.