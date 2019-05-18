Don Dellaposta passed away on May 13, 2019. He was born in Waukegan to Paul and Lorraine (Drust) Dellaposta and grew up on Washington Park where there was a neighborhood of over 35 kids that played outside from morning to night, and as he would say "We were never on the computers or in the house". He played all different kinds of sports. He graduated from Waukegan High School in 1971. Don loved golf and competing with his brother Larry all the time. Don made a hole in one and was so proud that he always let Larry know that "he never made a hole in one". He loved the Cubbies and the Bears and loved to take his daughter Nicki to the games. He enjoyed going to Potowatami casino in Milwaukee. Don worked at St. Therese Hospital and Victory Hospital for many years. He also worked at the Waukegan Public Library until he retired a few years ago.He is survived by his wife, Teri (Terencia), his daughter, Nicole Dellaposta (fiance- Jeff Smaluk). his sister, Diane Cepon (Denny) – nieces, Angie Turner and Tara (Kevin) Robins- nephews, Gerry Cepon jr and Paul Dellaposta, sister in law- Janice Dellaposta, and a great niece- Ivy, and many cousins. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paul in 1983, Lorraine in 2018. His brother Larry on May 8, 2015. His paternal grandparents, Vincenzo and Maria (Roccia) and his maternal grandparents, John and Dorothy (Morris) Drust.Don's wishes were to not have any service.We will hold a "Celebration of Life" in June or July.Don…you are at peace now! Until we meet again! Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 18, 2019