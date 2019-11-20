Home

Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Most Blessed Trinity Church aka. Holy Family Catholic Church
450 Keller Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Trinity Church aka. Holy Family Catholic Church
450 Keller Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
Don Valentin Morales Obituary
Don Valentin (Don Vale) Morales 97, of Waukegan, IL passed away on November 17, 2019.

A memorial service and visitation will be held at Marsh Funeral Home; 305 North Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031 from 4 to 5 PM for close family and 5 to 9 PM for family and friends on this Thursday, November 21. An additional visitation will be held at 9 AM Friday, November 22 at Most Blessed Trinity Church aka. Holy Family Catholic Church located at 450 Keller Avenue in Waukegan, followed by a celebratory mass at 10 AM.

Valentin is survived by his two daughters Norma Morales-Lindsey and Lydia Edwards; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, a host of family members, close friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers please send your donations to: Illinois Chapter, 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave #800 Chicago, IL 60631
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
