Don Valentin (Don Vale) Morales 97, of Waukegan, IL passed away on November 17, 2019.
A memorial service and visitation will be held at Marsh Funeral Home; 305 North Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL 60031 from 4 to 5 PM for close family and 5 to 9 PM for family and friends on this Thursday, November 21. An additional visitation will be held at 9 AM Friday, November 22 at Most Blessed Trinity Church aka. Holy Family Catholic Church located at 450 Keller Avenue in Waukegan, followed by a celebratory mass at 10 AM.
Valentin is survived by his two daughters Norma Morales-Lindsey and Lydia Edwards; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, a host of family members, close friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers please send your donations to: Illinois Chapter, 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave #800 Chicago, IL 60631
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019