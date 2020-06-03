Donald C. Smith
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Smith, age 76, of Springfield passed away Sunday, May 31st, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at Springfield Rehabilitation & Heath Care Center.

Don was born October 12, 1943 in Kenosha, WI. Don graduated from High School in Waukegan, IL. He was united in marriage to Gisela Joyce on July 13, 1992 in Schaumburg, IL. Don worked as a realtor for many years. Don enjoyed playing golf and listening to his music. He also loved to visit with friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gisela L. Smith, of the home; son Brian Smith and wife Karen of Wonder Lake, IL; one granddaughter, Kari Smith; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Phoenix; one sister Patricia Gentry and husband Larry; five step children, Kristin Joyce, Kevin Joyce, Cindy Krawczyk, Stacy Drake, Lottie Long and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Smith and Anne Suslek.

A celebration of Don's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Hospice Compassus, https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved