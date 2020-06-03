Donald C. Smith, age 76, of Springfield passed away Sunday, May 31st, 2020 with his loving family by his side, at Springfield Rehabilitation & Heath Care Center.
Don was born October 12, 1943 in Kenosha, WI. Don graduated from High School in Waukegan, IL. He was united in marriage to Gisela Joyce on July 13, 1992 in Schaumburg, IL. Don worked as a realtor for many years. Don enjoyed playing golf and listening to his music. He also loved to visit with friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gisela L. Smith, of the home; son Brian Smith and wife Karen of Wonder Lake, IL; one granddaughter, Kari Smith; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Phoenix; one sister Patricia Gentry and husband Larry; five step children, Kristin Joyce, Kevin Joyce, Cindy Krawczyk, Stacy Drake, Lottie Long and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Smith and Anne Suslek.
A celebration of Don's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Hospice Compassus, https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.