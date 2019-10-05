|
|
Donald D. Cook, 92, of Zion, Illinois, passed away suddenly September 28, 2019. Donald was born March 7, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan. Previously residing in Duluth, Minnesota, he came to call Zion his home. He married the love of his life, Patricia Morman, June 24, 1950 in Superior, Wisconsin. He was a member of Trinity United Lutheran Church in Waukegan, Illinois. Donald held a special love for his community, as he was a member of the Moose Club, the local , and the Zion Park District, was an Eagle Scout and Former Leader in B.S.A., and volunteered with the Ministry at Rolling Hillis Manor, the food pantry, and would visit shut-ins within Zion. He retired from Johnson Motors after 31 dedicated years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Patricia M. Cook; his daughter, Linnea (Dave Rogers) Cook; his grandchildren, Alison Ramos, Tyler Cook, and Zach Metz; along with 3 great-grandchildren, and his beloved kitty, Kitsu. Donald is preceded in death by his father, Emmett Cook; mother, Ann Hannon; his son, Gary Cook; grandson, Ian Cook; and his brothers, Ronald and Eugene Cook. A Memorial Visitation will be held October 12, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Service at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity United Lutheran Church, 658 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 5, 2019