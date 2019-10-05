Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Trinity United Lutheran Church
658 Grand Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Trinity United Lutheran Church
658 Grand Avenue
Waukegan, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Cook


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Cook Obituary
Donald D. Cook, 92, of Zion, Illinois, passed away suddenly September 28, 2019. Donald was born March 7, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan. Previously residing in Duluth, Minnesota, he came to call Zion his home. He married the love of his life, Patricia Morman, June 24, 1950 in Superior, Wisconsin. He was a member of Trinity United Lutheran Church in Waukegan, Illinois. Donald held a special love for his community, as he was a member of the Moose Club, the local , and the Zion Park District, was an Eagle Scout and Former Leader in B.S.A., and volunteered with the Ministry at Rolling Hillis Manor, the food pantry, and would visit shut-ins within Zion. He retired from Johnson Motors after 31 dedicated years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Patricia M. Cook; his daughter, Linnea (Dave Rogers) Cook; his grandchildren, Alison Ramos, Tyler Cook, and Zach Metz; along with 3 great-grandchildren, and his beloved kitty, Kitsu. Donald is preceded in death by his father, Emmett Cook; mother, Ann Hannon; his son, Gary Cook; grandson, Ian Cook; and his brothers, Ronald and Eugene Cook. A Memorial Visitation will be held October 12, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Service at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity United Lutheran Church, 658 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now