Donald F. Schwab of Beach Park, IL, went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020, at the age of 89 at Glenbrook Hospital, in Glenview, Illinois.

Don was a Marine and met the love of his life at a USO dance while he was stationed at Camp Lejeune. They came back to Waukegan, IL, to be married and raise a family. They were married 66 years. Don is survived by his five children; Clara Schwab (Gil Etheridge), Frank (Cindy) Schwab, Donald Schwab, Catherine (Mark) Japuntich, Carolynn (Frank) Wagner, nine grandchildren; Eric, Kristin, Joshua, Shaunna, Carl, Stephen, Brandon, Cameron, Timothy, and ten great-grandchildren.

Don was born and raised in Waukegan, IL. He was the son of the late Frank and Clara Schwab. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen Schwab in April, his brother Roger Schwab and sister Bernice Dwyer.

Don was an avid sports enthusiast, his love of the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals was known by all. He played football, baseball and wrestling at Waukegan High School. He played football for the Marines and semi pro football for Waukegan Merchants, Racine Raiders and Lake County Rifles. He also played baseball for Northside A.C. team. He was a true Harley-Davidson fan, enjoyed hunting in his spare time, and had a charter boat in Waukegan Harbor for many years. Donald worked at Johnson Motors for 47 years and at Lakehurst Mall for security for more than 20 years.

Because of the current Covid-19 situation, a private burial took place at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date. Please share your memories of Donald and sign the guestbook at MarshFuneralhome.com


Published in News Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
