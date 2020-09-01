1/
Donald J. Cantley
Donald J. Cantley, 76, a resident of Lindenhurst, IL, passed away after many years and battles with many cancers due to Agent Orange, Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home. He was born September 15, 1943 in Cook, MN to William and Minnie Cantley. Donald was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the US Army. He worked for many years with the Village of Grayslake in the Maintenance Department. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Waukegan and Zion, and enjoyed gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR. Donald is survived by his children Mike (Jill) Cantley, Susan (Joe) Crawford, Debby (Lennar) Preciado, and Bridgett (Ron) Larsen, his grandchildren Ashley, Coty, Samantha, Gabrielle, Brian, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Marissa, Elijah, Ebony, Emanuel, and Madison, his great-grandchildren Audrianna, Scarlett, Ezra, Eden, Jamison, Orion, Hunter, Jayden, Landen, Ethan, Alainah, Mason, Mason Jeffrey, and Emmy Jane, and his sister Marlene (Will) Wahler. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Cantley, his former wife Jeanne (nee: Schwalbach) and his dog Rusty. A visitation and prayer service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am with the prayer service starting at 11:00am at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Memorials may be made to the VA Hospital of Milwaukee. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
