Donald John Rokosz, 88, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away May 2, 2020. He was born in Chicago on August 13, 1931 and moved to Waukegan at the age of six. He graduated from I.C. School in 1945 and Waukegan High School in 1949.



He went to work at Griess Pfleger Tannery Co. in Waukegan and was employed there until 1952; when he was drafted in the Army. He was stationed at Camp Breckenridge, KY, then served in Korea with the 279th Infantry Heavy Mortar Company. He was awarded two Bronze Service Stars, the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Returning home he resumed work at the tannery until it closed in 1973. He was a member of the VFW Post 1293 since 2006. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, listening to big band music and reading.



Don is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Helen Rokosz and sister Lenore Rokosz.



He is survived by his friends Andros Velasquez, Angel Velasquez and Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Aguinaga; his caregivers Laurie and Gary Bartousek, Debby Ramsey, Janice Grider and Desiree Devall. He will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery.





