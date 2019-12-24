Home

Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
Donald Lininger
Donald Lininger Obituary
Donald Lininger, 84, of Waukegan, IL, formerly of Spooner, WI, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 22, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda Lininger. They were married on December 24, 1956 in Waukegan, IL.

Donald retired from the City of Highland Park, he previously worked as a welder for many years at various companies. He enjoyed camping and fishing in Spooner, bowling, and woodworking. He valued his family and all the good times they shared together.

In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his 4 children, Donald Jr. (Yolanda), Debra, David (Terri), and Danny; and his 5 grandchildren, Thomas, Jennifer, David, Mitchell, and Andy. He was preceded in death by his parents Cree and Olive Lininger.

Donald let his family know that he did not want a funeral service. His family has been assisted by Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL, 60031.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
