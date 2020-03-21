|
Don Scherwat passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages FL. He is survived by his daughters, Tish (Ken) Pasiewicz and Mary Ellen Montavon (Dennis Hildebrand), grandsons Mike and Scott Ratkiewicz, his Florida soul mate, Annie Yates and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (nee Musso), parents Josephine and Bill Scherwat, brother Bob Scherwat and sister, Carole Muret.
Donald Hacker Scherwat was born September 15, 1927 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Senn High School and the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and was captain of the swimming team. Don left the university for 18 months as a sophomore to enlist in the Navy in WWII. He served on the LST 1026 in the Pacific.
After graduating, Don began work as a teacher in District 64 in North Chicago, IL. Almost as soon as he started work, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served in Japan, playing the trombone in the Army band, welcoming dignitaries off the plane, and playing in honky tonk bars at night.
Returning from the war, Don began his teaching career in earnest and was soon offered the job of Business Manager for District 64, where he spent his entire career.
Don retired while still in his prime and spent his days hawking golf balls at Bonnie Brook golf course and fishing in Iron River Wisconsin whenever he could. He moved to Florida in 2007 after the passing of Rosemary, to spend time with friends and was lucky enough to meet the second love of his life, Annie Yates. Don finished his journey in Florida, where he was happy to be warm and see the sun so much.
Because Don was an expert swimmer, he worked as a lifeguard on Lake Michigan at the Chicago beaches. His love of water continued with a 60 year fishing tradition - the Skal Cup Memorial Day fishing tournament which carries on through his grandsons. Don kept his friends for a long time as witnessed by the Lucky Club, a group of 12 couples, lifelong friends who played golf and had raucous holiday parties.
He was an athlete who played competitive volleyball into his 60s with men half his age. He was honored by AARP for 20 years of volunteer tax preparation. He was an avid gardener who had a prize winning garden - another legacy to his grandsons.
Don was one of those rare individuals who touched so many lives. Former students, staff and teachers at District 64 would all stop to thank him for his sincere dedication. He was beloved by his many friends and especially by his family, many of whom said Uncle Don was always their favorite. He was a devoted husband and father and grandfather who was a gifted teacher and was tirelessly generous. Don will be missed by everyone he touched - the world has lost a true gentleman.
A memorial gathering for Don will be held at a future date. Details will be available on www.Legacy,com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020