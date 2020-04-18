|
|
Donald Walden, 83, of Thebes, formerly of Waukegan, died at 12:50 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and daughters after a long, courageous battle of stage four lung cancer with brain metastasis.
He was born March 12, 1937 at home in Fayville, IL to Cletus and Julia (Kelly) Walden. He and Emilie P. Cotton were married November 28, 1957 who died April 3, 1989. He and Betty (Caldwell) Stecher were married November 12, 1993.
He was a member of Local Union #1 Ironworkers in Chicago, IL since 1957. He was instrumental in building the IBM Building, Marina Towers and Cook County Jail in Chicago, IL, Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL, along with many more.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Teresa Jesenovec (Robert) of Waukegan, IL, and Peggi Ingram (Terry) of Park City, IL; grandchildren; Michael and Adam Jesenovec, Amy Zimmerman (Jake) and Gregory Householder (Ashley); great-granddaughters, Remington, Macklynn, and Murphy Zimmerman and Addison Householder. He is also survived by a special nephew, Tony Walden, who he was quite fond of. Also surviving are two stepsons Ronald Isom (Ramona), John Isom (Kerry) and families.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, his parents and siblings Dale Walden and Betty Witzman Baugher.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to 6 Walnut St. Evansville, IN 47701, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN38105 or a . Sympathy cards may be mailed to Crain Funeral Home, P.O. Box 257, Anna, IL 62906.
Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangements.
To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit
www.crainsonline.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020