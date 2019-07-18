Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Colella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Belle Colella


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Belle Colella Obituary
Donna Belle Colella, 80, of Beach Park, Illinois, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Donna was born August 15, 1938 in Waukegan, Illinois. A lifelong resident of Beach Park, she attended Zion-Benton High School and was also a member of North Point Church. She worked for over 30 years at and eventually retired from Payson Casters Inc. She is survived by her children, Tom(Brenda) Creamer, Tim (Bonnie) Creamer, Deonna (Eric Hodler) Creamer, Mary (Jack) Nease, John Davis, and Steve (Susan) Colella; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews. Donna is preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Jr. Davis and Michael L. Colella; son, Robert J. Creamer; Parents, Louis E. & Ethel Belle Valentine; a sister, and 2 brothers. A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Interment will follow after the service at Pine View Cemetery in Beach Park, Illinois. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now