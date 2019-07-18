|
|
Donna Belle Colella, 80, of Beach Park, Illinois, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Donna was born August 15, 1938 in Waukegan, Illinois. A lifelong resident of Beach Park, she attended Zion-Benton High School and was also a member of North Point Church. She worked for over 30 years at and eventually retired from Payson Casters Inc. She is survived by her children, Tom(Brenda) Creamer, Tim (Bonnie) Creamer, Deonna (Eric Hodler) Creamer, Mary (Jack) Nease, John Davis, and Steve (Susan) Colella; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews. Donna is preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Jr. Davis and Michael L. Colella; son, Robert J. Creamer; Parents, Louis E. & Ethel Belle Valentine; a sister, and 2 brothers. A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Interment will follow after the service at Pine View Cemetery in Beach Park, Illinois. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 18, 2019