Donna Jolly, age 81, of Deerfield, IL, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of April 5, 2020. Donna is survived by her children Susan (Joseph) Lokaj of Deerfield, IL, and Bruce (Laureen Stevens) Jolly of Spring Grove, IL; granddaughters Carissa and Elisha Stevens; nephews Jeff (Cathy) Gasper and Craig (Vonda) Gasper; grandnephews Keith (Rhonda) Gasper and Jeff (Angela) Gasper; great nephew and niece Troy and Katelyn Gasper; and her chihuahuas Bandit and Sassy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Alexander (Mac) Jolly, and her brother Frank (June) Gasper. Donna had a long career teaching grade school and junior high in Gurnee, IL; first at Gurnee Grade School and then at Viking Junior High, until her retirement in the 1990s. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center in Highland Park, IL, the ASPCA or the ACLU in her honor.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020