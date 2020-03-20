|
|
Donna Marie Sayle, 86, of Zion, born October 19, 1933, in Zion, went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2020, at home. Survived by her loving family; sister, Betty Stried; sister-in-law, Jane Stried; nieces and nephews, William (Donna) Stried, Robert (Kathy) Stried, Debbie (Gary) Hawkins, and James (Mary) Stried; and many great nieces, great nephews and grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Gladstone and Mildred (nee Dreyer) Stried; husband of 60 years, William Sayle; brother, William Stried; beloved son, David Gladstone Ernstmeyer; and step-daughter, Maureen Austin. A graveside service and interment will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11am at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd., Zion. You may leave online condolences at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 20, 2020