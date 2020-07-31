1/1
Donna Marie Warneke
1953 - 2020
Donna Marie Warneke, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Donna was born on February 13th 1953 in Oak Park Illinois to Henry and Virginia (Jorden) Sammarco. Donna went to St. James grammar school and Foreman High School in Chicago Illinois. She married Lawrence Warneke on October 17th, 1986 in Chicago, IL. They moved to Lake Villa, IL in 1992 where they started their cleaning service in 1996. She retired after her diagnosis in April and moved to Wisconsin Dells. Donna enjoyed gardening, bird watching, singing, spending time with family and friends. Everyone loved her and her contagious smile. She was the life of the party and she always lit up the room.

She was proceeded in death by her father Henry Sammarco and Mother Virginia Mauro.

Donna is survived by her husband, Lawrence Warneke; her children: Eric Petersen, Lauren Tardi, and Christina Schmitt; and her grandchildren Jake, Mia, Makayla, Joey, Madison, and Dallas.

Memorials may be directed in Donna's memory to her family. The family will be planning her a celebration of life for a later date – details to follow.

Roseberry's Funeral Home 608-339-3551 roseberrys.com


Published in News Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roseberry's Funeral Home & Crematory
512 Main St
Friendship, WI 53934
(608) 339-3551
