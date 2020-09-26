Donna Rae Flammini (née Saydak), 60, of Zion, Illinois, has passed away. Donna was born February 14, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois. She and her beloved, Frank, were married September 30, 1983 in Chicago, Illinois. She also graduated St. Mary of Nazareth School of Nursing in 1983. For over 30 years, Donna worked as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Vista East Medical Center until her retirement. She loved her community and was an owner of Paige Tuner Books in Zion, served on the Zion District 6 school board for over 20 years, tirelessly volunteered her time with various organizations in her community, and was the recipient of the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award. Donna was adventurous, loved to read, travel in her motorhome, craft, was a certified clown, and a "neighborhood mom" to all. She loved helping people and volunteered as much as she could. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank; her children, Barry Flammini, Katie (Josh) Picard, Bryan (Kerry) Flammini, & Gina (Ryan) Birmingham; her grandson, Erik Luplow Jr.; her mother, Catherine Smith; her siblings, Paul (Robin) Saydak and Judy Saydak; and many nieces, nephews, family members, friends, and her Golden Retriever and best friend, Darcy. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Paul Saydak; step-father, James "Bud" Smith; and her brother, David Saydak. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sgt. John M. Penich Memorial would be appreciated http://www.sgtpenich.org/
