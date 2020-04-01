|
Doris Benda Reeves was born in Dubuque, Iowa on April 14, 1926. She was the daughter of Dorothy (Dunphy) and Vincent Benda. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and Clarke College, Dubuque Iowa. She began working at the Veteran's Hospital in North Chicago Il. in 1949. Doris later became Chief of the Dietetic Services and remained in that position until she retired after 45 years of service.
Doris was a member of the American Dietetic Association and was a charter member of the North Suburban Dietetic Association. She was a member of the Woman of the Moose, the Emblem Club and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Doris was also a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, formerly St. Bartholomew in Waukegan Il.
Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Edmond and son David. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Lori (Tom) Casey Grosskopf and the light of her life, her granddaughter, Molly Kathryn Casey.
Doris loved traveling, dancing and reading, but most of all Doris loved people and you were never a stranger twice. She lifted her glass in a toast daily to her friends.
The family would like to thank Sunrise Assisted Living where Doris had many companions and received exceptional care.
A service will be held at a later date. Doris will be laid to rest in Dubuque, Iowa at Mt. Calvary Cemetery .
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Most Blessed Trinity Food Pantry in Waukegan Il. in her name.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020