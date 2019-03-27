Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Lewis Obituary
Doris Lewis, 87, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Doris was born August 12, 1931 in Rosiclare, IL. She retired from the State of Illinois, Public Aid Department and was a long-time member of the Zion Church of Christ. Doris loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time that they spent together. Doris is survived by her children, Vickie (Carl) Smith, Michael (JoAnne) Lewis, and Lisa (Benny) Charo; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; beloved cousin/friend, Janice Montgomery; and dear friends, Betty-Lou Cox and many other dear church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Lewis. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Padfield, officiating. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now