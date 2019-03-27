Doris Lewis, 87, of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Doris was born August 12, 1931 in Rosiclare, IL. She retired from the State of Illinois, Public Aid Department and was a long-time member of the Zion Church of Christ. Doris loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the time that they spent together. Doris is survived by her children, Vickie (Carl) Smith, Michael (JoAnne) Lewis, and Lisa (Benny) Charo; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; beloved cousin/friend, Janice Montgomery; and dear friends, Betty-Lou Cox and many other dear church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Lewis. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Padfield, officiating. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary