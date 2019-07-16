Dorothy Findley Anderson, 90,resident of The Renaissance, former resident of Hwy 185, widow of John Robert Anderson, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hospice House of Greenwood.



Born November 11, 1928, in Lyons, GA, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Pinky Mitchum Findley. She was a graduate of Lyons High School and was formerly employed with Abbott Laboratories and Baxter Laboratories and was a private home cleaner for many years



She was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church and was formerly a member of Ingleside First Methodist Church of Ingleside, IL, and was a former Meals-On-Wheels Volunteer.



Surviving are a son, John Robert Anderson, Jr. of Round Lake Heights, IL; a daughter, Betty Sue Helmke-Anderson of Rolesville, NC; two sisters, Eloise Findley and June Smith, both of Ware Shoals; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by a son, Steven Anderson; five siblings and a granddaughter.



Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 18th, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, Greenwood, SC. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park in Hodges, SC.



Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 to 8 Wednesday afternoon and evening.



Memorials: The of Chicago, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



For online condolences, www.blythfuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 16, 2019