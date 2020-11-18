1/1
Dorothy Ann Small
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Ann (Sevander) Small, born September 22, 1929 passed peacefully at her daughter's home on November 7, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Mark, Todd, and Kim (Ralph); five grandchildren, Eric (Victoria), Brett, Joanna, Nikki, and Elle; and great-grandchild, Breck. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gene; her infant son, Timothy; her sister, Alberta; her parents, Albert and Anna; and her beloved pets, Red, Casey, and Matty. As a dedicated mother and wife, she cared for her family above all else.

Dorothy spent most of her life in Waukegan, Illinois where she went to school, married, and raised her family before retiring to East Dubuque, Illinois to be closer to her favorite place – the Mississippi River. Some of her and Gene's happiest memories were made on their houseboat, floating along the river with good food and good company, and in their motorhome, traveling around the country. A Chicago Bears superfan, tough euchre player, and perpetual bargain-hunter, Dorothy will be sorely missed by many close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are appreciated to the American Cancer Society, where Dorothy passionately worked for most of her career. A virtual memorial service will be held on November 27th. For more information, please email DorothyMemorialService@gmail.com.


Published in News Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
