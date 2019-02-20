Dorothy (née Cannon) Bennecke Bonovitz, 94, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Edward Bonovitz; her 4 children, Marilyn (Michael) Brown, Cathryn (Frank) Wotring, Lawrence (Marcia) Bennecke, and Gerald (Lynn) Bennecke; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 3 stepchildren, Rick Bonovitz, Deborah Milani, and Kathleen Moughamian. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry 'Hank' Bennecke (Feb 1986) and her 6 siblings, Nell Porter, Russell Cannon, Beulah Porter, Norma Cunningham, Carol Lodesky, and Donald Cannon. Growing up in Warren Township in Lake County, IL, the Cannon family settled in Gurnee where Dorothy went to Warren High School and graduated in 1942. During WWII, she worked as a secretary at the Lake County Courthouse. After the war, she became very active as one of the charter members in VFW Auxiliary #4308. She attended the Methodist Church in Lake Villa, IL with her family and later in life she attended Gurnee Community Church in Gurnee, IL. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dorothy's life at her Visitation on Thursday, February 21 from 5-7:30PM and at her Funeral Service on Friday, February 22 at 11:30AM. Both will be at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. A small luncheon buffet is available at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 5110 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 from 1-3PM. Interment will take place privately following the luncheon at Millburn Cemetery in Millburn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019