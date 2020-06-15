Dorothy Borzick
Mrs. Dorothy Borzick, 82, of Woodbury, TN passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 5, 1938 in Waukegan, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry M. Rawn and LaVergne King Rawn, her husband, Donald Borzick, Sr., sons, Christopher Borzick and Byron Borzick, a brother, Wayne "Bunky" Rawn, a sister, Lucy Rawn and a son-in-law Roger Lehman.

She is survived by a daughter, Marilee Lehman of Woodbury, TN, sons, Donald (Sam) Borzick, Jr. of Woodbury TN, Andy (Angie) Borzick of Lake Villa, IL, and Eric (Cindy) Borzick of Woodbury, TN., sisters, Ginny Lundeen of IL, Kathleen (Ivra "Charlie") Fouts of Woodbury, TN, brother, Charlie Rawn of MN, four grandchildren, Dana (Cory) Henson, Michelle Borzick, Marc Borzick, Jake (McKenzee) Borzick, and one great-grandson, Tommy Marcos, III.


Published in News Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.
