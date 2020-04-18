|
|
Dorothy Buddenhagen, 86, of Waukegan, died suddenly on April 11, 2020.
Dorothy Schaefer was born on June 24, 1933 in Topeka, Kansas, to Paul and Estella Schaefer (nee Oberhelman). The family moved to East Moline where her father worked in the Rock Island Arsenal during the war.
Dorothy earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Iowa where she met and married the love of her life, Jerold Buddenhagen. For many years she taught in the Waukegan public schools, including a lengthy stint as a regular substitute teacher. Following retirement Dorothy was a substitute in special education.
Shortly after moving to Waukegan, Dorothy and Jerry joined Redeemer Lutheran Church. Throughout her adult life she was active in all aspects of Redeemer's ministry. For many years Dorothy was in charge of the youth choirs. In recent years she was involved in two Bible studies where her faith deepened.
Dorothy was a talented seamstress. Many treasure her creations, especially the aprons with the towel attached. All of the proceeds from the sale of these lovingly crafted items went to MS research. She always had a place in her heart and home for one or more cats. Her other interests included reading cozy mysteries, tending to her flowers, and everything pertaining to music.
For many years she was an avid supporter of Art Wauk and all aspects of the arts in Lake County. Dorothy was accomplished in both the piano and clarinet. For many years she served as principal clarinetist with The Waukegan Symphony Orchestra. Dorothy was a volunteer piano teacher at the Family Piano Store.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her five children: Karl (Gay Cooper), Kathy Walter (Gregg), Paul (Heather), Ruth (Will Hughes) and Barb Cannon (David). She was so proud of her six grandchildren: Rachel, Karolena and Alex Hughes, Zac Buddenhagen, and Cody and Kara Cannon. Dorothy is also survived by her sister Mary Schaefer. She was predeceased by husband Jerold (2003).
Under the current social distancing restrictions a private funeral will be held for immediate family. During the summer a public memorial service and celebration of Dorothy's "incredibly happy life" (her words) will be held.
