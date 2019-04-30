|
|
Dorothy Davey, 87, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019. She was born September 18, 1931, the daughter of William and Catherine Crosby. She married Leon Davey on September 5, 1953 in Portsmouth, VA, together they raised 4 children. Dorothy is survived by her children, Blanche (Rick Garcia) Davey, Barbara (Larry) Fettkether, James Davey; grandchildren, Amy, Kim, Kelly, Justin, Joe, Danielle; many great-grandchildren; and sisters, Charlotte (Bob) Wurdeman, and Blanche (Geroge) O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; daughter, JoAnne McKinnon; grandson, Phillip McKinnon; and her parents. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019