Dorothy Ridgway, 96, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. She will rest eternally "between her two boys" Ed Sr., the love of her life and husband of 63 years, and her favorite child, Eddie Jr. Dorothy lived a long, full life and was always ready to go out and have fun. As a young woman, she enjoyed bowling, singing, and tap dancing. She also loved baking, animals, gardening, and being a wonderful mom. Later in life she enjoyed weekly meetings with her friends at the Zion Park District Senior Program. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Chet) Splitt; grandsons, Bill and Ryan Splitt; and great-grandchildren, Tyffani and Tyler; and many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by Ed Ridgway Sr. (2009); Eddie Ridgway Jr. (2016); as well as her parents and brothers and sisters. It isn't easy being 96, and mom was well loved. We would like to thank the many people who helped mom: her neighbors, Don and Sandy, John and Tomiko, Carol and Rich, Larry and Lynn; her caretakers, Regina and Julie; Dr. Dunlop, Dr. McCreary and staff at Aurora Health Care; Vista Home Health, especially Christie; Star Hospice; and the staff at Vista East Medical Center. Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 6, 2019